DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Insider Andrew E. Grimmig Sells 25,648 Shares

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $604,266.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,242.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of DV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.90. 491,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,382. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.50.
DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,875,000 after buying an additional 2,324,457 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,853,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,801,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,970,000 after buying an additional 121,213 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,359,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,204,000 after buying an additional 125,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,238,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DoubleVerify (Get Rating)
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.
