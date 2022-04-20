Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIR.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares started coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$19.25 price objective on the stock. TD Securities set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

DIR.UN opened at C$15.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.41. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$13.55 and a 52 week high of C$17.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

