DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of DS Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 450 ($5.85) to GBX 430 ($5.59) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.65) to GBX 570 ($7.42) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.13.
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.
