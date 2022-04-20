DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Raised to $143.00 at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DTE. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.90.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $139.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $107.38 and a 1 year high of $138.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $204,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5,858.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,800,000 after purchasing an additional 438,318 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,898,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

