Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

4/7/2022 – Duck Creek Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property and casualty insurance industry. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

4/4/2022 – Duck Creek Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

4/1/2022 – Duck Creek Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Duck Creek Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Duck Creek Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $35.00 to $27.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Duck Creek Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Duck Creek Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $38.00 to $34.00.

3/30/2022 – Duck Creek Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Duck Creek Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $44.00 to $38.00.

3/9/2022 – Duck Creek Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property and casualty insurance industry. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Shares of DCT stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.15. 7,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,361. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -428.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of -0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.03.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $607,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 756.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,226,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,435 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 190.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,573,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 32.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,709,000 after purchasing an additional 723,186 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,202,000 after purchasing an additional 707,747 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,953,000 after purchasing an additional 426,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

