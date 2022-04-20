Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Raised to $121.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.70% from the stock’s current price.

DUK has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK stock opened at $114.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.68. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $115.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 49,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.