Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Raised to $122.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.59. The company had a trading volume of 14,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,270. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $115.96.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

