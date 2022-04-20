Duke Realty (DRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Duke Realty to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Duke Realty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DRE opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average of $57.48. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.73. Duke Realty has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $66.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRE. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

