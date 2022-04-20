Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Dundee Securities downgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals to a “hold” rating and set a $10.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of DPMLF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.21. 7,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,787. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Dundee Precious Metals ( OTCMKTS:DPMLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.