Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at National Bankshares

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.10% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price objective on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.
Shares of DPM stock traded up C$0.10 on Wednesday, reaching C$7.93. The company had a trading volume of 138,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,689. The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 5.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$6.99 and a 12 month high of C$9.72.
In related news, Senior Officer Iliya Garkov sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.60, for a total value of C$98,040.00. Also, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 10,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.87, for a total transaction of C$78,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$118,050. Insiders sold a total of 78,913 shares of company stock worth $616,849 in the last three months.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
Further Reading
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.