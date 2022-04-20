Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at National Bankshares

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price objective on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of DPM stock traded up C$0.10 on Wednesday, reaching C$7.93. The company had a trading volume of 138,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,689. The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 5.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$6.99 and a 12 month high of C$9.72.

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$209.79 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.2000001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Iliya Garkov sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.60, for a total value of C$98,040.00. Also, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 10,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.87, for a total transaction of C$78,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$118,050. Insiders sold a total of 78,913 shares of company stock worth $616,849 in the last three months.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.