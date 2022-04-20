Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.06). Dyne Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($3.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.31) to ($2.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DYN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Dyne Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 266,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,852. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $463.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.63. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $22.92.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $48,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,690 shares of company stock worth $57,449. 42.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,988,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,288,000 after buying an additional 15,944 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 827,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 146,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

