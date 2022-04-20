Dynex Capital (DX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 170.29% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dynex Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DX opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $562.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 45.22%.

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $201,348.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the third quarter worth $1,588,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

