DZ Bank Downgrades K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) to Hold

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €37.00 ($39.78) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Baader Bank raised K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft to €17.30 ($18.60) in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €18.10 ($19.46) to €20.50 ($22.04) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €22.00 ($23.66) to €37.00 ($39.78) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

KPLUY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.70. 11,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,662. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $19.26.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

