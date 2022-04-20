DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DZS Inc. is a provider of edge access, 5G transport and enterprise communications platforms. DZS Inc., formerly known as DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc., is based in Plano, Texas. “

Get DZS alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of DZS from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

NASDAQ DZSI traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,329. The firm has a market cap of $344.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.25. DZS has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $98.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.25 million. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DZS will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DZSI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in DZS by 316.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in DZS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DZS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DZS in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in DZS by 87,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

About DZS (Get Rating)

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DZS (DZSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.