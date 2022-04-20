E2open Parent (ETWO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ETWO stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79. E2open Parent has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $14.58.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETWO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in E2open Parent by 59.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,510,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,390 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in E2open Parent by 403.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

About E2open Parent (Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.