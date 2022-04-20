E2open Parent (ETWO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ETWO stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79. E2open Parent has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $14.58.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ETWO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.
About E2open Parent (Get Rating)
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.
