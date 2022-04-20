Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $158.17 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) will post $158.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $148.00 million and the highest is $168.34 million. Earthstone Energy reported sales of $75.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on ESTE. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.36.

Shares of ESTE opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 2.38.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $239,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,330.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,500 shares of company stock worth $1,537,075 over the last three months. 49.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 218.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

