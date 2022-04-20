Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent energy company engaged in developing and operating oil and gas properties. The Company’s primary assets are located in the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ESTE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.36.

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $15.27.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $685,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,409.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $239,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,330.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,075 in the last three months. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

