Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the oil and gas producer's stock.

According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent energy company engaged in developing and operating oil and gas properties. The Company’s primary assets are located in the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ESTE. TheStreet raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.36.

ESTE opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 2.38.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $239,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,330.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $685,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,409.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,075 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 329.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

