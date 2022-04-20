Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

DEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:DEA opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 302.86%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $411,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,594 shares of company stock worth $919,174 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

