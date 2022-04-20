Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

Shares of DEA stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.23. 473,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,075. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $919,174 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2,321.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,692,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,968 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,453,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,464,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 539,806 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.