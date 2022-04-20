easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target Raised to GBX 450 at Citigroup

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Citigroup from GBX 425 ($5.53) to GBX 450 ($5.85) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESYJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 535 ($6.96) to GBX 620 ($8.07) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.71) to GBX 800 ($10.41) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $692.50.

Shares of ESYJY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,139. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. easyJet has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

