Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

EC stock opened at $17.86 on Monday. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 167,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ecopetrol (Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.