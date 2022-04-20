Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.
EC stock opened at $17.86 on Monday. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.64.
About Ecopetrol (Get Rating)
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.
