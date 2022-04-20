Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) PT Raised to €54.20 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €52.00 ($55.91) to €54.20 ($58.28) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EDNMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($60.22) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edenred from €49.00 ($52.69) to €51.00 ($54.84) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Edenred presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.30.

Shares of EDNMY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,840. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average is $24.07. Edenred has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA.

