Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, April 17th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.80.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:NXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.46. The business had revenue of C$27.54 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

About Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

