Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Morgan Stanley

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.66. 10,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,744. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $72.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edison International (Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.