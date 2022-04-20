eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.64.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EFTR. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get eFFECTOR Therapeutics alerts:

In other eFFECTOR Therapeutics news, Director Christopher B. Ehrlich acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,370.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $187,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 35.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EFTR opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 13.30, a quick ratio of 13.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $40.42.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.68. Research analysts predict that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.