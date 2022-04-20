Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.38.

TSE:ELD traded up C$0.06 on Wednesday, hitting C$15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 166,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,385. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$9.52 and a 52-week high of C$15.73. The stock has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.51.

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$308.38 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.968717 EPS for the current year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 29,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total transaction of C$423,294.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,393,748.80. Also, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 9,227 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.51, for a total value of C$133,883.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,587,988.91. Insiders have sold 49,768 shares of company stock valued at $716,880 in the last quarter.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

