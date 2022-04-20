Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Jacob J. Schatz Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,015.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

EA stock opened at $124.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.54 and a 200-day moving average of $131.40. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,846 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 37.2% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.5% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 49,670 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 103.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 927,616 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $130,274,000 after buying an additional 470,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

