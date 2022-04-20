Element Solutions (ESI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Element Solutions to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Element Solutions has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.550-$1.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.55-$1.60 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.02 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Element Solutions to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ESI stock opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

ESI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.46.

In related news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,256,000 after buying an additional 1,764,339 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 164,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions (Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

