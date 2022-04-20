Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

EFC opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $945.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.96. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 31.82 and a quick ratio of 31.82.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.47 million during the quarter. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 102.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 68.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 370.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,362 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ellington Financial by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ellington Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,541,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,421 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 596.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 990,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

