Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -128.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $13.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

ESRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 218,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

