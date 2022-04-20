Employers (EIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. Employers had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Employers to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter valued at $13,452,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EIG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood cut Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Employers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

