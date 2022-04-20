Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EHC. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 100.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health stock opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.25%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

