Encompass Health (EHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Encompass Health has set its FY22 guidance at $3.83-$4.19 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Encompass Health to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EHC opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,594,000 after purchasing an additional 145,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after purchasing an additional 144,463 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 416,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after purchasing an additional 89,130 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

