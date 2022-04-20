Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Encore Wire Corporation is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a significant supplier of both residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of WIRE traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,750. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.88. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $65.98 and a 52 week high of $151.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $4.49. Encore Wire had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 48.24%. The company had revenue of $687.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIRE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encore Wire (Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

