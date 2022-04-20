Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Raised to C$45.25

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$44.25 to C$45.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on EDV. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2,850.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$707.11.
EDV traded down C$0.12 on Wednesday, hitting C$33.74. The company had a trading volume of 215,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,134. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.52. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$25.50 and a 1 year high of C$35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The firm has a market cap of C$8.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.96.
In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,548,900.70. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,117,951.73.
Endeavour Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.
See Also
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.