Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Declares $0.76 Dividend

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.7631 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th.

Engie stock opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. Engie has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $16.78.

ENGIY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Engie from €16.50 ($17.74) to €17.00 ($18.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Engie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

