EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Raymond James

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

ENLC opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 261.82 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream (Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.