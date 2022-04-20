EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENLC. Raymond James boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.22.

NYSE ENLC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,512,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,603. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.82 and a beta of 2.99.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $1,242,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,546,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after buying an additional 167,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $680,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

