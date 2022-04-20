Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.16.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,725,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $195.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.77 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.34 and its 200 day moving average is $184.70. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

