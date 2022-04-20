Entergy (ETR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Entergy to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Entergy has set its FY 2022 guidance at $6.150-$6.450 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Entergy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of ETR opened at $124.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.75. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $124.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $149,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,251 shares of company stock worth $25,937,864. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entergy (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.