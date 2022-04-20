Entrada Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 27th (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Entrada Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 27th. Entrada Therapeutics had issued 9,075,000 shares in its IPO on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $181,500,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the expiration of Entrada Therapeutics’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
NASDAQ TRDA opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.28. Entrada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $36.85.
Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.40.
Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.
