Entrada Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 27th (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Entrada Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 27th. Entrada Therapeutics had issued 9,075,000 shares in its IPO on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $181,500,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the expiration of Entrada Therapeutics’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ TRDA opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.28. Entrada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRDA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,560,000. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $75,769,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $75,471,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,460,000. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $11,362,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

