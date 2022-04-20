Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CFO Howard H. Yu Sells 5,341 Shares

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $244,243.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,755.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NVST traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,991. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.93.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Envista by 10.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 177,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 16,438 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 4.9% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 121,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 0.8% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 5.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter worth $3,166,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

