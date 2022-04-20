EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Raised to $380.00 at Citigroup

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.00.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $297.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 233.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

