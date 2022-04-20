EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

EQT has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EQT to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Shares of NYSE EQT traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.66. The company had a trading volume of 445,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,702,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EQT has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.24.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EQT will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EQT by 169.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 566,202 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 523,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 30,441 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 514,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 35,556 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 410,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 146,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

