EQT (EQT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect EQT to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect EQT to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EQT stock opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.17. EQT has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $45.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.47%.

Several research firms have commented on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of EQT by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of EQT by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $2,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

