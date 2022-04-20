Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.980-$2.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.000-$8.300 EPS.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equifax from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $284.42.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX traded up $8.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.41. 1,332,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.05. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $191.70 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Equifax by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax (Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.