Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.56.

Shares of EQX stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$7.88. The company had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54.

In other Equinox Gold news, Director Gregory Smith sold 35,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total value of C$377,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 317,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,384,431.55. Also, Senior Officer Doug Reddy acquired 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,123,060.56.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

