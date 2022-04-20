Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$102.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQB. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares set a C$95.00 target price on shares of Equitable Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$103.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

EQB stock opened at C$64.06 on Wednesday. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of C$60.72 and a 12-month high of C$84.78. The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$72.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$80.85.

Equitable Group ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.10 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$171.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Group will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.64, for a total value of C$318,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,182,395.56. Also, Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$485,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$232,771. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $1,152,361.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

