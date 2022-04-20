Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report issued on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.20. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $173.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $155.11 and a 12-month high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

